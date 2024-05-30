Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Engages With Somali Community in Nairobi

Nairobi — In a recent visit to Nairobi, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud spent time with the Somali community in the Isli neighborhood, visiting local markets and engaging with Somali citizens.

During his visit, the President shared valuable information about investment opportunities, security recovery, and the progress made in Somalia, encouraging the Somali community to comply with the laws of the countries they reside in.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was in Nairobi to attend an international conference on financial issues in the Horn of Africa. This visit provided an opportunity for the President to connect with the Somali community living in Nairobi and to share his vision for a more prosperous and secure Somalia.

During his visit to the markets, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with local businessmen, discussing the potential for investment in Somalia. He highlighted the progress made in the country's security situation and emphasized the importance of compliance with local laws for the Somali community living abroad.

