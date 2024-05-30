Malawians Divided Over MP Kathumba's Remarks Proposing Life Presidency for Chakwera

Mapuyu South lawmaker Esther Ceilia Kathumba may have thought she was only trying to sale President Lazarus Chakwera's brand by proposing life presidency him; little did she know that she was throwing the nation into a sea of controversy.

Speaking at Mzonde Ground in the area of Senior Chief Kalolo in Lilongwe at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Chileka-Likuni Road under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact II, Kathumba has asked Malawians to consider giving President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera life presidency, saying the country stands to benefit immensely from is transformative leadership.

She further went on to say that she will move a motion to change the laws to allow Chakwera rule for life.

"The power to change the laws is with us, parliamentarians. So, I am going to use this power given to us to move a motion to change the law to allow President Chakwera to rule this country for life," she said, further commending the President for implementing various development projects in her constituency.

However, her remarks have ended up dividing the nation in a way that those against her argue that she is drunk with power and she must never be tolerated. Others that agree with her argue that she was only expressing her opinion as part of enjoying her freedom of expression.

On the other hand, Kathumba said the construction of the new road in her area will significantly help in addressing challenges her people have been facing.

She described Chakwera's foreign travels as beneficial; citing the compact.

Kathumba further commended Chakwera for helping in ensuring that tobacco growers are earning better following the higher prices on the tobacco market.

She believes this will encourage more tobacco growers to restart growing the crop as those who have sold the crop have made huge profits.