South Africa Early Election Results Show Ruling ANC Losing Its Majority

30 May 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

South Africa's long-ruling African National Congress party, which gained power under President Nelson Mandela, has received less than 50% of the vote in early election results.

If the ANC loses, it would be the first loss of its majority since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Roughly 27% of the votes from Wednesday's election have been counted as of Thursday. The independent electoral commission says the final vote will be delivered by Sunday.

ANC has 43% of the partial vote based on results from about 6,000 of the 23,000 polling stations across South Africa's nine provinces.

If the ANC does not secure a majority, it would need support from other parties to reelect President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

Ramaphosa is a former anti-apartheid activist and has served as South Africa's fifth president since 2018.

Losing the majority would also require the ANC to co-govern and find a coalition partner.

Up to the start of the election, the ANC said it was confident it would keep a majority. It has not signaled how it would establish a coalition government.

Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC deputy secretary-general, said she saw the partial results as better than some earlier projections.

"We remain optimistic," Mokonyane told the South African Broadcasting Corporation. "Everybody was looking at the ANC [to receive] around 36% to 40%, and we are quite certain that we will surpass that."

Early election results show South Africa's largest opposition parties trailing the ANC. Democratic Alliance has received about 25% of the vote and the Economic Freedom Fighters party, 8%.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.