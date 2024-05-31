South Africa: Early Surge By Zuma's MK Party in Rural KZN Shows Potential to Lead Provincial Legislature As ANC Falters

analysis

Although key metropolitan results are still not in, so far Jacob Zuma's new MK party is a shoo-in to lead the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. While the MK Party was upbeat, other political parties cautioned against making early calls on voting outcomes.

Former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe party is leading in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) so far, ahead of the ANC and IFP

At 2pm MK had 43.51% of the votes in the voting districts counted in KZN - which has the second-largest number of registered voters in this election - ahead of the ANC with 24.65% of the votes in the voting districts counted.

By 4pm on May 30 only 11.4% of voting districts in KZN had been counted.

The party has won support in the rural parts of KZN, while votes for the urban areas have not been counted yet.

The MK party has managed to get 67% of the vote in Cornubia, northwest of uMhlanga in eThekwini, while the ANC only has 15%.

At Sihle School in Umzinto, Ugu district, MK has 53% support compared with the ANC's 24%.

Election expert Terry Tselane believes it's not premature to say the MK party poses a real threat in KZN.

"You can base this on what you see on the leaderboard. I think as early as now you can begin to see the shape of South African politics. It is likely that the MK party will do very good in KZN, and...