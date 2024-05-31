Central African Republic: U.S. Sanctions Two Central African Republic Companies Linked to Russian Wagner Group

The U.S. imposed sanctions Thursday on two companies in the Central African Republic that support Russia's Wagner Group, the Treasury Department said.

"The Russia-backed Wagner Group and its network of businesses have exploited the people and natural resources of the Central African Republic to advance the group's agenda," Brian Nelson, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to use its sanctions authorities to disrupt those supporting Russia's destabilizing activities in Africa," he added.

Washington says one of the sanctioned companies is responsible for importing chemicals frequently used in mining and for leasing Wagner Group aircraft to move personnel and equipment.

The other company has received hundreds of shipments of heavy materials from a Russian entity linked to Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed last August in a plane crash.

The U.S. has previously sanctioned people and groups globally that support the Wagner Group.

"Today's action reflects our continued efforts to counter the Wagner Group's damaging and destabilizing presence in Africa," State Department spokesman Mathew Miller said in a statement.

Some information for this report was provided by Reuters.