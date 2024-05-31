Zimbabwe: Presidential Goat Scheme Takes Off

30 May 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

About 6 922 goats have been distributed to all provinces under the Presidential Goat Scheme.

Under the scheme, 35 000 bucks and 597 000 does will be distributed across the country.

The basic thrust of the programme is to introduce good genetics for communities to upgrade the quality of their goats.

Statistics from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development indicates that of the 6 922 goats distributed so far, Manicaland has received 2 876, Midlands 1 390, Mashonaland Central 194, Mashonaland East 955, Mashonaland West 532, Matabeleland North 534, Matabeleland South 149 and Masvingo 373.

Goats are easier and cheaper to keep as they can thrive even in area with limited water.

 

