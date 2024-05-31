Zimbabwe Gears for Climate Action

The Government is committed to building a resilient and sustainable Zimbabwe that thrives amidst the complexities of climate change.

Speaking during a stakeholders' engagement meeting to discuss the draft Climate Change Management Bill and Zimbabwe Carbon Trading Framework, Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Sithembiso Nyoni said with climate change taking its toll on the world, we all need to chart a way forward.

"Today, we have gathered here with a shared purpose and a common goal to address the pressing challenges born out of the climate crisis and chart a path towards a brighter future for all.

"As you know, the climate crisis is changing the world, with grave implications for the rights of both the current and future generations. This stakeholder engagement, therefore, serves as a platform for collaboration, dialogue, and collective action as we tackle the complexities of climate change management," said Minister Nyoni.

"His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has assigned my Ministry and Parliament to come up with a Climate Change Bill on or before the end of 2024. It is my hope that this engagement has indeed served as a platform to foster partnerships and collaboration among stakeholders to propel the finalization of the Bill," she said, adding that the Bill seeks to facilitate inclusive participation.

"We are resolute in our aim to facilitate inclusive participation, recognizing the significance of bringing together stakeholders from all sectors, communities, and regions. By ensuring that diverse perspectives are considered, we create a platform where the flourishing collective wisdom and experiences of our society can be shared.

"By working together, we can leverage on collective strengths, share resources, and forge strategic alliances. Strengthened partnerships will enhance our ability to implement climate change initiatives, access funding opportunities, and drive sustainable development at both national and international levels," she said.