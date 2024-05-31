Zimbabwe: Sikhala Movement to Mobilise Protests Against Mnangagwa's Third Term Bid

The National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), a movement led by opposition politician Job Sikhala has vowed to organize mass protests against President Mnangagwa's attempt to secure an unconstitutional third term in office.

The Zimbabwean Constitution limits a president's term to two five-year terms making this Mnangagwa's final one.

Calls have however grown among his Zanu PF supporters for an extension of his term with the slogan "2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo (Mnangagwa will still be in office in 2030)" becoming popular at ruling party events.

Mnangagwa however dismissed any third-term ambitions saying he will abide by the Constitution but fears remain the ruling party will amend the Constitution allowing him to remain in office for another term.

NDWG Secretary General, Gerald Tavengwa accused Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party of presiding over a deteriorating economy and human rights abuses.

"The National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) is appalled by the deteriorating living conditions of ordinary Zimbabweans, which have been exacerbated by the economic austerity measures and human rights abuses perpetrated by the Zanu PF regime.

"Surprisingly, citizens have remained silent in the face of repression and extortion, yet the Constitution of Zimbabwe guarantees the right to freedom of assembly and demonstration", said Tavengwa in a statement.

He added, "At a time of our choosing, we will call for peaceful protests and mass action to demand justice, equality, and freedom. We will not be swayed by the cowardice of others, and we will not be deterred by the regime's threats and violence. The people of Zimbabwe deserve better, and we will fight for a brighter future.

"Let the regime and its apologists be warned: the people will not be silenced forever. We will rise and demand justice, equality, and freedom".