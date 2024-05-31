Zimbabwe: Heads to Roll As New Zanu-PF Political Commissar Announces Massive Restructuring Process

RECENTLY appointed Zanu PF Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has announced a massive restructuring process of the party, with sources saying the move is meant to dump members against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's bid for an illegal third term in office.

Zanu PF is expected to hold its District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections this year as dictated by its constitution, at a time when members are embroiled in cold-war-style factionalism.

Factionalism within the party is based on calls that Mnangagwa should not step down after serving his two terms as President but instead continue at the helm "beyond 2030."

His deputy Constantino Chiwenga is eyeing the top post. At the same time, relatively younger guns like Supa Mandiwanzira and Jenfan Muswere have been touted as possible successors if Chiwenga fails to court support.

Machacha's restructuring process is expected to start on June 1 with Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meetings headed by Politburo members and end on the weekend of July 6 and 7.

The final weekend is meant to verify the election of candidates selected. Returnees and former members of opposition parties who defected to Zanu PF, intending to stand for election, will be verified from the party's headquarters and have names forwarded to their respective provinces.

"This Circular informs provinces of the sequence of important awareness meetings leading to PHASE 1," reads a circular signed by Machacha on May 29 this year.

Masvingo Province has been at the forefront of campaigns to maintain Mnangagwa's presidency despite term limits explicitly detailed in Section 91 of Zimbabwe's constitution.

Mnangagwa got into power in 2017 with military assistance from Chiwenga, then head of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

"The process is noble and has been known for some time. It is however the covert reasons behind it that have raised eyebrows," said a source at the Zanu PF headquarters.

"Mnangagwa really wants to go beyond 2028 and this process will definitely see heads rolling, particularly heads of those who do not want this to happen or are in support of Chiwenga taking over."

Zanu PF's primary elections, held last year before the country's general elections were marred by irregularities and illegalities that threatened the legitimacy of those who represented it.

The fight at that time was between Mnangagwa's loyalists and those perceived to be against his continued stay in power.

Chiwenga has publicly proclaimed support for Mnangagwa in a similar fashion to the former's response he gave when late President Robert Mugabe's loyalists humiliated him for leading the Lacoste faction of the party and entertaining ideas of unseating him before 2017.