Zimbabwe: Coventry Laments Treasury's Late Disbursements of Funds As Workers Abandon National Sports Stadium Renovations

MINISTER of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Kirsty Coventry, expressed frustration in the National Assembly, informing parliament that the treasury has impeded efforts to renovate the National Sports Stadium.

The government has failed to meet its deadline for completing renovations, forcing the national men's team to play the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in South Africa.

Coventry had previously assured parliamentarians that renovations would be completed by May.

During the 2024 national budget, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube allocated ZW$136.2 billion toward the refurbishment of sports infrastructure in the country. However, Coventry informed Parliament that the treasury has not disbursed funds to her ministry, causing delays in the renovation process.

"In terms of how I can proceed to answer, it will be how we shared and what we shared with the Hon. Members today, from the ministries' point of view, from the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, there were tenders that went up last year. These tenders were signed and agreed to. The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion agreed to release money and yet today we still do not have money.

"I have had numerous conversations, meetings, and letters with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion where the releases have been promised and have yet to date not been released. Hence the contractors that were on site, in January, February and sometime in March, have now stopped all work until they are paid.

"Hon. Speaker, that is the update that I can give until the Ministry receives adequate funding release from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion. The Ministry's responsibilities of tendering, upholding tenders and coming in from technical expertise, that is open - we now await the releases to ensure that the contractors can fulfil their duties," said Coventry.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports toured the National Sports Stadium Wednesday, witnessing the dilapidation of the facility.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has requested upgrades to the stadium, including bucket seats, modern turnstiles, and the establishment of a venue operations centre.

During a visit to the facility in early May, Deputy President Kembo Mohadi acknowledged the government's failure, which has resulted in the national team "hosting" matches outside the country.

Murehwa West legislator Farai Jere expressed concern about the negative portrayal of the country due to the stadium's condition, impacting President Mnangagwa's efforts to enhance the country's image.

"We could see the commitment from the Ministry of Sports, that is why I will be directing this question to the Ministry of Finance. Trenches have been dug there, but nothing is happening and they are becoming a danger to people.

"What is the Ministry of Finance's plan in making sure that the funds are released for this important project in line with President Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa's call of image building because if we play a match away from home, it is not good for the image of the country?" said Jere.