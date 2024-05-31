Zimbabwe: Clampdown On Pirate Taxis Nets 1 300 Drivers, Touts Nationwide - Move Aimed At Restoring Sanity in Towns

AN ongoing blitz against illegal taxi operators and touts has so far accounted for nearly 1 300 arrests countrywide.

The move is aimed at restoring order and decongesting cities and towns.

In an update issued Thursday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said on May 29, 2024 alone, 286 touts were arrested throughout the country during 'Operation No To Mushikashika And Touts.'

Earlier, a total of 828 arrests were made on motorists engaging in pirating commonly referred to as "Mushikashika", bringing cumulative arrests to 1,298.

"This brings cumulative arrests to 1,298," said police in a statement.

Notorious for their disregard for road rules and regulations, pirate taxis wreak havoc in most urban centres and have been blamed for most road traffic accidents, some of which have been fatal.

Pirates, mostly using illegal commuter omnibuses and Honda Fit vehicles, are being targeted by the operation.

The unlicensed operators stand accused of picking up and dropping passengers at undesignated spots while touts have gained infamy for harassing and verbally attacking travellers using public transport.