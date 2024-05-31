Zimbabwe: Clampdown On Pirate Taxis Nets 1 300 Drivers, Touts Nationwide - Move Aimed At Restoring Sanity in Towns

31 May 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

AN ongoing blitz against illegal taxi operators and touts has so far accounted for nearly 1 300 arrests countrywide.

The move is aimed at restoring order and decongesting cities and towns.

In an update issued Thursday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said on May 29, 2024 alone, 286 touts were arrested throughout the country during 'Operation No To Mushikashika And Touts.'

Earlier, a total of 828 arrests were made on motorists engaging in pirating commonly referred to as "Mushikashika", bringing cumulative arrests to 1,298.

"This brings cumulative arrests to 1,298," said police in a statement.

Notorious for their disregard for road rules and regulations, pirate taxis wreak havoc in most urban centres and have been blamed for most road traffic accidents, some of which have been fatal.

Pirates, mostly using illegal commuter omnibuses and Honda Fit vehicles, are being targeted by the operation.

The unlicensed operators stand accused of picking up and dropping passengers at undesignated spots while touts have gained infamy for harassing and verbally attacking travellers using public transport.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.