South Africa Set For a Chilly Weekend - South African News Briefs - May 31, 2024

South Africa Set For a Chilly Weekend

At least three provinces can brace themselves for an icy weekend as snow is expected to fall from Sunday onwards, reports News24. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicts a high possibility of snowfall in the elevated regions of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and Northern Cape on Sunday. More snow is also expected in these areas on Monday.

Man Arrested for Heist During Cell Visit

A man visiting a police holding cell in the Free State got more than he bargained for when he was arrested on the spot, reports IOL. The 44-year-old man has been linked to a cash-in-transit robbery that took place near a shopping mall in Heidedal, Bloemfontein on Saturday, May 25th, around 1:30 pm. During the incident, a security vehicle was intercepted by individuals driving a BMW. The man was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's (known as Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation and is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday, May 31.

Soccer Star Lorch Ruled Out of Cup Final for Sundowns

SABC News reports that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has confirmed that star player Thembinkosi Lorch will miss the Nedbank Cup final this weekend. Sundowns will meet Orlando Pirates in an eagerly awaited final at the Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit. Lorch was in hot water this week after he posted a video with two women allegedly drunk. Sundowns have not released an official statement regarding that incident and there was a doubt that he might be sidelined for the big cup final because of disciplinary issues.

