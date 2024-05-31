South Africa: Netflix Announces Season 2 of Savage Beauty

Following a successful season 1, Netflix has announced the highly-anticipated return of Savage Beauty season 2. The drama series returns to the streaming platform on June 28.

Starring Rosemary Zimu, Dumisani Mbebe, and Nthati Moshesh, Savage Beauty tells the story of a woman seeking revenge for her tragic past and embeds herself in a powerful family that possesses a global beauty empire - and dark secrets.

Fans can expect the drama to pick up where season 1 left off, as well as new faces being added to the cast.

"Stately patriarch Don Bhengu (Dumisani Mbebe) is losing control over his wife Grace (Nthati Moshesh) and children Phila (Jesse Suntele) and Linda (Nambitha Ben-Mazwi), whose unpredictable actions threaten to tear the family and business apart," wrote pop culture commentator Phil Mphela while sharing the new trailer on X.

"Eve Rasimeni, Angela Sithole, and Oros Mampofu reprise their roles, joined by veterans Tony Kgoroge and Abena Ayivor, and newcomer Lebogang Fisher," he added.

X users were intrigued by the trailer, but many admitted they forgot how season 1 ended and if there was a cliffhanger.

Others asked why it had taken Netflix so long to produce the next part of the story, considering they had to wait almost two years.

"After 20 years... We have forgotten the storylines and dynamics," joked an online user.

The first season starred late actor Mpho Sebeng. Many fans admitted it would be bitter-sweet watching the series without the 31-year-old who died in a tragic car accident earlier this year.

Savage Beauty season 2 premieres on Netflix on June 28, 2024.