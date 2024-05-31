Rwanda: Diane Rwigara Submits Her Presidential Candidature

Diane Shima Rwigara, on May 30, submitted her candidature for the July presidential elections to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), becoming the seventh independent aspirant to submit her candidature for the July polls.

ALSO READ: Democratic Green Party's Frank Habineza files his presidential candidature

Rwigara said that her political programme is centered on the continuous economic development of the country. She said: "It is nice that we have really developed infrastructure, a clean city, but we also must remember development.

"When I get elected, I will promote food security and make sure that everyone has a roof over their head and every citizen is able to send children to school without any complications."

ALSO READ: More presidential aspirants submit candidatures

Rwigara said that finding the requisite 600 signatures this time was not hard for her compared to 2017.

Rwigara, who needs to provide proof of sole Rwandan nationality, said that her confidence to be elected this time is based on the hardships she encountered while collecting the 600 signatures.

"After I was out of prison in 2018, I went silent for a short time, but it does not mean that I was not aware of what was happening in the country. I was following up all political developments."

May 30 was the deadline for submitting presidential and parliamentary candidatures.

Elections for the President and lawmakers are set to be held on the same dates.

The polling date for the President and 53 MPs elected from a final list of names of candidates proposed by political organisations, or for independent candidates, is July 15, while the diaspora will vote on July 14.