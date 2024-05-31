Southern Africa: SADC Concludes the Joint Committee of Ministers Responsible for Energy and Water in Luanda, Republic of Angola

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) held a Joint meeting of the SADC Committees of Ministers responsible for Energy and Water which was hosted by the Republic of the Angola on 30th May 2024 in Luanda.

The meeting reviewed progress on regional programmes and projects in the Energy and Water sectors that are aligned to the SADC's objectives and targeted outputs articulated in the second short term action plan of the SADC Regional Infrastructure Development Master Plan Strategic Development Plan (RIDMP) 2023-2027 that is meant to complement the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan Strategic (RISDP) 2020-2030 and Vision 2050.

Honourable Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of the SADC Joint Committee of Ministers Responsible for Energy and Water presided over the meeting. In his opening remarks Honourable Azevedo stated that the SADC region is faced with challenges brought by El Niño induced drought and floods, it is therefore imperative to consider adaption and mitigation measures. On this note, the Minister proposed some measures such as improving water management strategies, including water conservation, efficient irrigation practices, and investment in water infrastructure. He also stated that embarking on diversification of energy sector by investing in alternate sources of energy to reduce overdependence on hydropower and mitigate the impacts of El Niño related disruptions.