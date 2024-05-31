Uganda: U.S. Triples Speaker Among's Woes, Sanctions Even Hubby Magogo

Speaker Anita Among, Minister Lugoloobi and former ministers Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu sanctioned along with spouses

The US has tripled up on affixation of Speaker Anita Among's breathing space, adding a six-inch nail in her political coffin with decisive sanctions.

Mrs Among's husband Moses Magogo - who was convicted of 2014 FIFA World Cup ticket theft - is also affected by the tough designation that pulled bedsheets off spouses of at least three other affected officials.

The Speaker is, again, jointly sanctioned with the two former Karamoja Affairs ministers Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu.

But Mr Matthew Miller, the State department spokesperson, added senior presidential advisor and former deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu to the list of designated Ugandan officials.

Kitutu and Nandutu were on April 30 sanctioned by the UK for their role in the theft of relief item.s meant for vulnerable Karamojong citizens.

The designation of Ms Among comes barely 12 hours after she involved scriptures that the truth will set her free and maintained that the UK sanctions and claims of her wealth were politically motivated.

The Department of State said it was designating five current and former Ugandan officials for their involvement in significant corruption or gross violations of human rights.

"Speaker of Parliament Anita Among is designated due to involvement in significant corruption tied to her leadership of Uganda's Parliament," Mr Miller said.

"Former Minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu, former Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu, and Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugolobi are being designated due to their involvement in significant corruption related to conduct that misused public resources and diverted materials from Uganda's neediest communities."

The US said all four officials abused their public positions for their personal benefit at the expense of Ugandans.

Gen Elwelu, Mr Miller added, is designated due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights.

"Specifically, Peter Elwelu was involved, while commanding UPDF forces, in extrajudicial killings that were committed by members of the UPDF," he said.

Gen Elwelu commanded one of the most deadly assaults on fellow Ugandans in the attack on the Rwenzuru palace on November 26 and 27, 2016.

At least 100 people, including 15 children, were slaughtered in the attack that also saw King Wesley Mumbere taken into custody.

The designated officials are generally ineligible for entry into the US.

"Today's actions reaffirm the US commitment to support transparency in Uganda's democratic processes, counter corruption globally, and address the broader culture of impunity that prevents all Ugandans from enjoying their human rights and fundamental freedoms," Mr Miller said.

The US said the individuals are responsible for, or complicit in, the repression of Ugandan members of political opposition groups, civil society organizers, and vulnerable communities in Uganda.

"Impunity allows corrupt officials to stay in power, slows the pace of development, facilitates crime, and causes unequal distribution of resources, which can affect underrepresented and underserved populations disproportionally," Mr Miller added.

Fufa president Magogo, Kitutu's spouse, Michael George Kitutu; and Lugolobi's spouse, Evelyne Nakimera are generally ineligible for entry into the US under the Foreign Operations, and Related Programmes Appropriations Act, 2024.