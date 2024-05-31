Kenya: KQ Offers Group Travellers 35% Flight Discounts to South Africa

30 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Group travellers will enjoy a 35 percent discount on flights booked on the Kenya Airway (KQ) between Nairobi and Johannesburg, South Africa, ahead of the deadline tomorrow.

Eligibility criteria are a group of seven travelling in the economy as well as five in business classes.

The deal will also apply to those flying to Capetown and will involve KQ's nine weekly flights.

Johannesburg and Cape Town are top tourist destinations that attract thousands of travellers from Kenya as well as globally.

In Johannesburg, visitors have the opportunity to visit Maboneng Precint, explore the apartheid history at the Apartheid Museum, marvel at the breathtaking vistas from the Top of Africa, and indulge in the city's electrifying nightlife and shopping scene.

While in Cape Town, individuals can ascend the iconic Table Mountain, stroll along the picturesque V&A Waterfront, bask in the natural beauty of Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, and shop.

