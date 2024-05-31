Tanzania: TCC Boosts Samia's Clean Cooking Campaign

30 May 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Temeke Municipal Counci Mayor, Abdallah Mtinika (in black coat) handing over a gas cylinder to one of the beneficiaries of gas cylinders donated by Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company ( TCC Plc) to women entreprenuers from Temeke.

The donation, is part of TCC's countrywide campaign to distribute over 2000 gas cylinders to women entrepreneurs as a way of encouraging the use of clean cooking energy.

At the centre is TCC's Corporate Affairs and Communications Director, Patricia Mhondo and other dignitaries.

