Ugandan Space Engineer Mujuni One of 31 Picks for International Astronautical Congress

Paris, France — Ugandan Space Engineer Edgar Mujuni has been named as one of the world's top 31 Emerging Space Leaders by the International Aeronautical Federation (IAF).

Mujuni and 30 other students and young professionals will travel to Milan, Italy in October 2024 to participate in the 75th International Astronautical Congress and have the opportunity to extend their network, gain knowledge and meet space experts.

According to the IAF, "Mujuni has demonstrated expertise in various satellite subsystems, including Satellite Communications, Store & Forward Missions, Ground Sensor Terminals, and Ground Station operations."

"He envisions leveraging satellite technology to address global challenges in agriculture, food security, disaster management, water resources, mineral exploration, climate studies, and scientific discovery. He believes that international cooperation is key to harnessing space-based solutions for these critical global issues."

Mujuni who together with Engineer Bonny Omara played a pivotal role in the development of Uganda's first satellite the Pearl Africa Sat-1 in 2022, were recently appointed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as Special Presidential Assistants on Space Engineering, deployed to support the development of Space Technology and its applications in Uganda.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the advancement of space technology within Uganda, Edgar was awarded the 'Diamond Jubilee Medal' by the Government of Uganda last year.

Engineer Sheba Kyobutungi, Mujuni's mentor at State House expressed joy at receiving the news.

"Edgar Mujuni has demonstrated great proficiency in advancing our goals as a country in the area of Space Science and Technology. We congratulate him for this achievement of recognition by IAF," Kyobutungi said.

Mujuni who is pursuing his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Electrical and Space Systems Engineering at the Kyushu Institute of Technology (Kyutech) in Japan, holds a first-class degree in telecommunications engineering from Kyambogo University in Uganda.

He is currently involved in projects such as LEOPARD and Micro-Orbiter-1 satellite development and operations at Kyutech. He is Uganda's Point of Contact for UNISEC-global, an initiative aimed at fostering local chapters to promote practical space development activities primarily at the university level.