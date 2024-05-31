Angola: Eighty Companies Confirm Their Presence At the Angola Economic Forum

Luanda — Eighty Angolan public and private companies have confirmed their participation in the second edition of the Angola Economic Forum (AEF), to be held from 12 to 14 June in Luanda, with a view to identifying the country's main political and economic challenges, ANGOP learned on Wednesday.

The event, which allows the exchange of experiences in various fields, aims to promote the Angolan economy, popularize investment opportunities and establish the necessary foundations for Angola's economic growth.

The national activity will have more than 30 exhibitors, in addition to the training of close to 140 citizens in various branches of the economy.

For three days, participants will discuss topics such as 'Challenges of fiscal policy and economic growth', 'Fiscal risks and sustainability of public finances', 'Entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial education', 'The reorganization of internal trade in Angola', among other subjects.

At a press conference to present the event, the president of the AEF, Alexandre Ernesto, said that about 100 million kwanzas were disbursed for the holding of this forum, which will also be attended by representatives of the provincial governments of Cuanza-Sul, Benguela, Huíla and Huambo.

According to the manager, the event will analyze economic issues, in order to promote debate and knowledge sharing with exclusive benefits for companies, government entities, investors, communities and policy makers.

The second edition of AEF/2024, he said, will also focus on issues related to public finances, education, employment, entrepreneurship, local economic development and internal trade, energy and transport economics, agricultural activity and exploitation of marine resources.

According to Alexandre Ernesto, the forum has established itself as a key and influential platform, led by national experts, policy makers, academics and entrepreneurs to discuss the direction of the Angolan economy and enhance current and future business and investment opportunities.

This edition will feature 12 panels, 25 diverse themes, 70 panelists (including national experts, policy makers, academics and entrepreneurs) and more than 600 participants.

Relevant Angolan professionals in the areas of economics, public finance, local economic development, labour market, energy economics and financial markets will also take part in the event.