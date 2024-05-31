Egypt: Four Ministers Sign Contract to Build Municipal Solid Waste Recycling Plant in Giza

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed, Minister of Local Development Hisham Amna, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, and Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah El-Din, signed a contract to implement a municipal solid waste recycling plant in the Shabramant area in Giza Governorate as part of infrastructure projects within the system. Municipal waste in the governorates for the fiscal years (2023/2024 - 2024/2025), in the presence of Ahmed Rashid, Governor of Giza, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Local Development in the government district in the New Administrative Capital.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed confirmed that the waste management system is one of the most important mechanisms for achieving development goals related to the environment within the framework of the international goals and Egypt's Vision 2030. It also contributes to achieving sustainability for environmental resources, stressing the Ministry of Planning's keenness to support the new system and work with partner ministries to implement it at the highest level quality in line with the country's trend towards a green economy.