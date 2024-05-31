Africa: From Climate Vulnerable to Climate Leader

press release

Recent floods in Kenya have made headlines all over the world. Across the country and around the region, these floods have claimed over 200 lives, displaced 150,000 people, and turned classrooms into emergency shelters. They offer a stark reminder of the profound impact climate change is already having across Africa.

Our continent, disproportionately affected by climate change yet contributing the least to global emissions, stands at a critical juncture. Many African countries face mounting debt crises, inadequate access to essential services like electricity, and other significant challenges. In this moment of adversity, we have an opportunity to change our narrative—and with it, our fate—from climate victims to climate leaders.

The youthful energy of our continent, where over 60% of the population is under 25 is, I believe, our greatest asset. This demographic represents untapped potential to drive innovation and spearhead progress, fighting the effects of climate change while also enabling a green energy transition that would transform people’s access to reliable, affordable electricity. This is not a pipe dream: Africa has a history of embracing leapfrog technologies, such as in mobile connectivity and banking, and there is a clear path to replicate this success.

You do not have to look far to find innovation among Africa’s youth. Keep it Cool is a Nairobi-based startup that boosts income for local farmers and fishermen by linking them directly with consumers, from five-star restaurants to wholesalers. Founded by Francis Nderitu, this initiative exemplifies African innovation.

Africans are demonstrating leadership in other ways, too. The African Development Bank (AfDB) recently joined with the World Bank in committing to bring power to 300 million Africans by 2030. The continent’s solar, hydro, wind, and geothermal resources make us well-positioned to harness sustainable energy to meet this goal, while at the same time ensuring widespread economic and social benefits.

Unlocking those resources and expanding opportunity is a key goal of The Rockefeller Foundation and our partners in the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP). We are committed to empowering half a billion people with reliable, renewable electricity and have invested over $150 million in Sub-Saharan Africa to help achieve universal energy access in Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa, DRC, Uganda, and elsewhere.

As part of this work, we believe in the promise of a robust carbon market ecosystem, which could help Africa tackle climate change head-on and generate revenue for development projects, including vital initiatives like school feeding programs. Innovative partnerships, like The Rockefeller Foundation’s collaboration with the National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya (NACONEK), could leverage carbon finance to expand access to school meals and transition to low-carbon cooking solutions that benefit millions of children.

These benefits however will only materialise if carbon credits have high integrity, transparency, and equity. The Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI) aims to develop high-integrity voluntary carbon markets, with the goal of delivering real climate action while supporting biodiversity, energy access, food security, and livelihoods.

Carbon markets are on the agenda at the AfDB meetings this week in Nairobi, where decision-makers will discuss climate finance and broader reforms to the global financial architecture. It is fitting that these meetings follow the celebration of Africa Day, making it a symbolic and pivotal moment for our continent.

On Africa Day and after it, Africans can help build a better, brighter future for all. We must stop accepting Africa as a victim of climate change and recognise our continent’s potential to be a champion in the fight against it. By leveraging our resources, from our young people to our renewable energy, and advancing innovations like carbon markets, we can realize that potential—and emerge as the leaders we are.