Kenya: Kibera Court Sentences Man to Death for Robbing His Victim of Sh23, 000 Phone

Nairobi — Kibera Law Court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for the offence of robbery with violence in January this year in Nairobi's Dagoretti area.

The court heard that Samuel Macharia Muthoni alias Samido Macharia jointly with others not before court, robbed Geoffrey Omweri Ontita off his mobile phone valued at Sh 23, 725 on January 8, 2024.

The Office of the Director of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said that a the time of the robbery the suspect allegedly used actual violence on the victim by hitting him with a beer bottle on the face.

The ODPP stated that reports, indicate that the alleged victim was opening a shop where he works as an attendant when he was ambushed by a group of men who demanded that he surrenders his phone.

"He resisted, and they began hitting him with strikes and kicks. One of the men struck him with a beer bottle on the right side of his face above the eye, and he began bleeding," ODPP said.

The Prosecution argued that the victim surrendered his phone before the group proceeded to rob his workmate who came to rescue him of his phone.

The ODPP stated that the victims raised alarm prompting g the intervention of passers-by passersby which saw the suspects flee the scene.

"The complainant and his colleague recognized one man as he operated a bar near their shop," ODPP said.

The matter was reported to Riruta Police Station.

The prosecution through proved their case against the accused by presenting five witnesses in the matter.