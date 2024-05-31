South Africa: IEC's Results Dashboard Restored

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has apologised to voters and the media who were unable to view results in the National and Provincial Elections for almost two hours on Friday morning.

The leaderboards at the Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand and the online results dashboard are currently back up and running.

"The Electoral Commission confirms that it has experienced interruption in the replication of data from its national data centre and the various Results Operation Centres.

"The data in the data centre remains intact and the results have not been compromised. All services have since been restored and the leaderboard is working normal," said the commission.

It said the processing of results is continuing and unaffected.

The commission has completed 54.89 percent of the results as at 9am on Friday.

Access the live results at https://results.elections.org.za/dashboards/npe/