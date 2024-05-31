Somalia Executions Surge in 2023, Amnesty Report Reveals

Nairobi, Kenya — In 2023, Somalia experienced a significant increase in executions, with at least 38 individuals put to death, according to a recent report by Amnesty International.

This surge marks a sharp increase from the previous year, where the country recorded 6 executions. The report indicates that Somalia was the only country in sub-Saharan Africa to carry out executions last year.

The data, compiled by Amnesty International, shows a troubling trend in the region, where the number of recorded executions more than tripled from 11 in 2022 to 38 in 2023.

This rise in executions is part of a broader global trend that saw a 30% increase in recorded executions in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The report also highlights that Somalia handed down 31 new death sentences in 2023, a significant increase from the 10 recorded in 2022. This rise in death sentences suggests a broader reliance on capital punishment in the country.

Globally, the number of executions rose by 30% in 2023, driven primarily by a sharp increase in Iran, which accounted for 74% of all recorded executions. Despite this rise, the number of countries performing executions fell to 16, the lowest ever recorded by Amnesty International.

Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases, arguing that it violates the right to life and constitutes the ultimate cruel, inhuman, and degrading punishment. The organization's report underscores that many executions in Somalia, and the procedures leading up to them, violate international human rights standards.

While some countries in the region and worldwide are moving towards abolishing the death penalty, Somalia's trend indicates a move in the opposite direction, raising alarm among human rights organizations.

The report's findings underscore the urgent need for a reevaluation of Somalia's approach to capital punishment and a renewed focus on human rights and the rule of law.