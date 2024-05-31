Mogadishu, Somalia — James Swan, the United Nations Special Representative for Somalia, has commended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his government for fostering development in the country and successfully gaining a positive trajectory in the war against terrorism.

This recognition comes in the wake of significant progress made by the Somali government in recent years.

Under President Mohamud's leadership, Somalia has seen substantial gains in the fight against the Somali-based, al-Qaida-affiliated Islamist militant group al-Shabab. Recent operations in central Somalia have resulted in the killing of at least 18 al-Shabab militants, demonstrating the government's commitment to enhancing security and stability in the region.

President Mohamud has also been praised for his efforts to build a strong military front in the southern Jubaland state of Somalia, demonstrating a proactive approach to countering terrorism and maintaining peace.

In addition to the successful military operations, President Mohamud's government has made significant strides in political reconciliation, economic recovery, and security sector reform.

The United States' recognition of the Somali government, for the first time since 1991, is a testament to the progress made under President Mohamud's leadership.

The United Nations has expressed its commitment to continuing support for the Somali government in achieving its national goals, including the implementation of security transition tasks mandated by the UN Security Council.

In conclusion, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's leadership has been instrumental in fostering development in Somalia and successfully countering terrorism. The international community's recognition of these achievements underscores the positive trajectory the country is on under President Mohamud's guidance.