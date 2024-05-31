Somalia and Qatar Governments Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Maalam Faqi Ahmed, held a meeting on Thursday in Beijing, with the Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the sister country of Qatar, His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Aziz bin Saleh Al-Khalifi.

The meeting which took place on the margin of the works of the tenth session of the ministerial meeting of the Chinese Arab Cooperation Forum centred on bolstering the historic relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, ways to strengthen bilateral relations and drive cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit, as well as discuss developments on the regional and international spheres.

Minister Fiqi underscored the Somali government's unwavering commitment to economic and institutional reforms and urged the Qatari government to continue rendering support to Somalia.

On his part, The State Minister reaffirmed the Qatar's government to continue supporting Somalia in its endeavour for reforms and national stability and peace.

He highlighted that the Qatar is committed to fostering investment and development in the Horn of Africa Nation.