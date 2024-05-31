South Africa: ANC Gags NEC Members As Mk Party Rages Over Mantashe 'Tribalism' Comment

analysis

While the Electoral Commission of South Africa continues to count ballots, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula turns the screw on ANC National Executive Committee members following National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe's remarks at the National Results Operation Centre.

The ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has issued strict instructions to ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) members about visiting the National Results Operation Centre (ROC) at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand- without authorisation.

In a letter to NEC members, dated 30 May, Mbalula states that there are members who have been deployed to the ROC and anyone else who has not been requested to be there, should stay away from the centre.

"We urge NEC Members to refrain from visiting the ROC in an uncoordinated manner and commenting on the 2024 National and Provincial Election results [NPE]," the letter reads.

Members of the ANC's top brass who have been deployed to the ROC are the party's First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli, NEC member Nkenke Kekana and national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

Mantashe's name is not on the list.

"The ANC will issue a formal communication regarding the 2024 NPE once more than half the results (approximately 10 million votes) have been announced. This statement will be guided by the ANC National Officials based on a report by the National Elections Team.

"The NEC will receive a report on the 2024 NPE and its outcomes. The date...