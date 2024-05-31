Africa: Key Insights, Calls for Action From Africa Soft Power Summit in Kigali

African leaders, executives, tech and financial innovators, creative institutions, policymakers, and government leaders have been urged to connect Africa and set global social and economic goals to foster greater inclusion and equality.

This was highlighted during the Africa Soft Power Summit, themed "Africa Now: Connecting Africa--Shaping the Global Social and Economic Priorities of Our Time", that commenced on May 29 and will go on till May 31 at the Kigali Serena Hotel.

This summit is happening in Kigali for the third consecutive year. It was organised by the Africa Soft Power Project and partners NVH Studios, Africa Prosperity Network, and Sports Nigeria, to facilitate intellectual engagement and dialogue between key players in Africa.

The 2024 Africa Soft Power Summit began with a press briefing with Carol Abade, board member of the African Soft Power Summit, who was joined by partners Nana Baffour, the co-founder and chairman of NVH Studios, Nkechi Obi, CEO of Sport Nigeria, and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Executive Chairman and founder of Africa Prosperity Network.

In her opening remarks, Michaella Rugwizangoga, Chief Tourism Officer at Rwanda Development Board, stated that the country is honoured to be hosting the summit for the third time and that it is a pan-African occasion that is crucial to the development of both the nation and the continent.

"African problems must be addressed with African answers. And it is upon us to think about long-term solutions, especially for our generation, to create tools and policies that will empower the continent," Rugwizangoga remarked.

During a panel discussion on "Revolutionising Systems: Women's Leadership as a Catalyst for Change and Progress", Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa, emphasised the importance of having role models who can showcase their own work for the next generation to look up to.

"Every woman who unleashes her potential and gets far, that is another woman's opportunity to be inspired and learn from her story," she stated.

During the African Soft Power Summit, regulatory cooperation and technology frameworks, like the Pan African Payment System, were highlighted as essential for achieving interoperability and fostering economic growth throughout the continent. Emphasis is placed on financial inclusion, particularly for women who play key roles in the economy.

Her Excellency Dr Joyce Hilda Banda, former President of Malawi, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the significance of rethinking governance in Africa and expanding women's political participation and leadership.

She emphasised the need for personal and governmental encouragement in breaking down barriers to women's political leadership.

"I am committed to empowering young women and youth, I want to encourage them to have better education and empowerment, and I want to create a lasting change," she stated.

Sandrine Umutoni, Minister of State for Youth and Arts in Rwanda, discussed women's influence on consumer spending and leadership in SMEs during a panel, emphasising possible market strategies. She noted Rwanda's leading position, not only on the continent but globally, with approximately 61 per cent women representation in parliament.

The four-day gathering draws speakers and participants from across Africa and the wider global diaspora with a focus on the future of women's leadership, creative industries, technology, infrastructure, tourism, sustainability, finance, and more.