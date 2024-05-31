Rwanda: Top 10 Rwandan Players Abroad Who Excelled During 2023/24 Season

The 2023/24 football season came to an end over the weekend with Rwandan footballers abroad leaving their mark over the campaign.

Some of the players such as Djihad Bizimana, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Joel Mugisha, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Patrick Sibomana and Emery Bayisenge will be featuring in continental competitions.

In all, it has been a great campaign for Rwandan players abroad who have exhibited arguably great performances at their respective clubs in which they ply their trade.

Weekend Sport looks at 10 Rwandan footballers abroad who stood out during 2023/24 football season.

Djihad Bizimana (FC Kryvbas, Ukraine)

After a torrid time at Belgian second tier side KMSK Deinze where he was dropped to the U21 side during the final year of his contract, Bizimana has burst into life at Ukrainian Premier League club Kryvbas which he joined in the summer of 2023.

The Ukrainian league ranks among the toughest leagues in Europe aside the traditional top six leagues. Players such as Andriy Shevchenko, Willian Borges Fernandinho, and more recently Mykhailo Murdryk and Andriy Lunin are some of the products from the league who moved straight into top teams and subsequently excelled.

Bizimana was outstanding during the just-concluded season, making 28 appearances out of 30 games, scoring twice and providing one assist as Kryvbas secured Europa League qualification after finishing third on the table.

Warren Kamanzi (Toulouse FC, France)

The enterprising right-back has made 33 appearances for Toulouse in all competitions this season providing three assists. 23 of those games came in the French Ligue 1, six were in the Europa League and four in Cup games.

Kamanzi was born to Rwandan parents in Norway and, despite playing three times for the European country at U21 level, he is yet to be capped at senior level which means he can switch to Rwanda's Amavubi.

He is a fan favorite at Toulouse and he is regarded among the best lateral defenders in the French top tier.

Emmanuel Imanishimwe (AS FAR, Morocco)

The talented left-back has been consistent for Moroccan Botola League leaders AS FAR Rabat for the past two seasons. He has played in 18 league games so far this season and he never disappointed.

Imanishimwe was outstanding in some of the difficult games for AS FAR Rabat especially in the derby against Wydad AC which they won 1-0.

He defends gallantly averaging at least five tackles per game and he regularly moves forward to join the attack when needed.

Fiacre Ntwari (TS Galaxy, South Africa)

The Rwandan number one started his career at TS Galaxy in the South African DSTV Premier League as the second keeper behind Bosnian Vasilije Kolak.

In the first half of the current season, Ntwari was restricted only to cup games but his outstanding exploits tpropelled the team to the finals with incredible saves in two penalty shootouts.

Ntwari's hard work earned him a chance to become Galaxy's first choice goalkeeper in January and the second half of the season has seen him keeping 8 clean sheets and conceding just 15 goals in 18 games. TS Galaxy finished 6th in the DSTV Premier League

Hakim Sahabo (Standard Liege, Belgium)

The teenager was signed by Standard Liege in June 2023 and started for the Team B where he played 14 league games providing two assists.

In the beginning of 2024, he had the chance to train with the senior team and has never looked back. He played 18 times for the main team winning the player of the month award in January.

Samuel Gueulette (Raal La Louviere, Belgium)

Gueulette, a natural central midfielder has been used by Raal La Louviere coach Frederic Taquin as a defensive midfielder this campaign.

He provided absolute cover for the team as they lost just three times in 34 games in the 2023/24 season as they gain promotion to the Challenger Pro League

Gueulette featured in 29 out of the 34 league games putting up breathtaking performances.

Quentin Rushenguziminega (FC Echallens, Switzerland)

The experienced centre forward who captains Swiss fourth tier side FC Echallens was splendid this season netting 19 goals in 24 Liga Classica games.

The 32-year-old Rwanda international has already caught the attention of several teams in the third and second tier and he might make a move in the impending June transfer window.

Rushenguziminega last played for the Rwandan senior national team in 2015.

Joel Mvuka Mugisha (Young Boys SC, Switzerland)

The 21 year-old striker moved on loan to Swiss league leaders Young Boys FC from French Ligue 1 side FC Lorient in January 2024.

He has made 26 appearances this season with 16 of them coming in the shirt of Young Boys where he has scored twice.

Born in Norway to a Rwandan father and a Burundian mother, Mugisha has played for the European nation up to U21 level and he is eligible to feature for Rwanda.

Noam Emeran (FC Groningen, Netherlands)

The former Manchester United U21 winger joined Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen in August 2023 for a reported fee of £850,000 on a four-year deal.

He made 23 appearances in all competitions for the club with 13 of them coming for the senior team where he provided one assist. The other 10 games were with the U21 side where he netted two goals.

He played his role as Groningen were promoted to Dutch Eredivisie.

Dylan Maes (Jelgava, Latvia)

The towering central defender started the 2023/24 season at Slovenian second tier club NK Tolmin where he played 15 league games scoring one goal before deciding not to renew his short term contract when it ended in January 2024.

He moved to Latvian topflight side Jelgava in March and has so far made 14 games for the club.