Ethiopia: Revitalizing of Low-Cost Housing Schemes Initiated By PM Abiy Inspiring Others - Pmo

Addis Ababa — Revitalizing of low-cost housing schemes initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inspired both governmental and non-governmental sectors to undertake similar projects in cities and regions, transforming lifestyles and improving living standards for many, Office of the Prime Minister revealed.

Since assuming office, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has revitalised low-cost housing schemes within the social welfare sector.

This bold initiative goes beyond mere renovations, completely overhauling dilapidated and makeshift dwellings with new, affordable housing units, enabling dignified living for the most impoverished, office of the Prime Minister indicated.

"It has inspired both governmental and non-governmental sectors to undertake similar projects in cities and regions, transforming lifestyles and improving living standards for many."

According to the Prime Minister's Office, in the Aware area, the Prime Minister's belief that "leaders must begin change in their own vicinity" is evident in the rapid transformation of the neighbourhood.

Although he officially launched this year's annual homes renovation program only a week ago, with a new block set to join the neighbourhood soon, renovations are already well underway at other sites in Aware, which commenced a few months ago, it added.