Ethiopia: Revitalizing of Low-Cost Housing Schemes Initiated By PM Abiy Inspiring Others - Pmo

31 May 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Revitalizing of low-cost housing schemes initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inspired both governmental and non-governmental sectors to undertake similar projects in cities and regions, transforming lifestyles and improving living standards for many, Office of the Prime Minister revealed.

Since assuming office, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has revitalised low-cost housing schemes within the social welfare sector.

This bold initiative goes beyond mere renovations, completely overhauling dilapidated and makeshift dwellings with new, affordable housing units, enabling dignified living for the most impoverished, office of the Prime Minister indicated.

"It has inspired both governmental and non-governmental sectors to undertake similar projects in cities and regions, transforming lifestyles and improving living standards for many."

According to the Prime Minister's Office, in the Aware area, the Prime Minister's belief that "leaders must begin change in their own vicinity" is evident in the rapid transformation of the neighbourhood.

Although he officially launched this year's annual homes renovation program only a week ago, with a new block set to join the neighbourhood soon, renovations are already well underway at other sites in Aware, which commenced a few months ago, it added.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.