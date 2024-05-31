Uganda: How Budget Shot From Shs58TN to Shs72TN

At the onset of the budget framework paper presentation, government had sought to maintain the 2024/25 financial year budget at the same level as the current running budget.

However, Parliament after interaction with various Ministries Departments and agencies (MDAs) made recommendations regarding key unfunded areas leading to an addendum increasing the ceiling to Shs58 trillion at the time of submission of the detailed estimates.

But, by the end of the budget discussions, another Shs13.8 trillion shillings was added shooting the budget up to more than Shs72 trillion.

The Permanent Secretary at the Finance Ministry and Secretary to Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi claims, cabinet agreed to pay off money borrowed from Bank of Uganda during Covid-19 pandemic to a tune of Shs7.8 trillion.

More money was added to implement the strategy aimed at growing Uganda's GDP ten fold by 2040 from the current $55 billion to $550 billion.

Ggoobi says this will be achieved through investment in what he calls ATMs ( Agriculture, Tourism, mineral development including oil and gas, plus technology/knowledge based economy) as the key drivers.

The increase in budget was also attributed to enhanced wages of low ranking men in uniform / officers from the rank of captain downwards. Another interest to pay debt to a tune of Shs400 billion saw an upward budget trend.

Also over 10 diplomatic missions were given 5.5 billion shillings to revamp Uganda's image abroad as well as have the missions engage in commercial diplomacy.

The PSST however says, the economy will be sustained