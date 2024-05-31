Uganda: Govt to Focus More On Renewable Energy

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Irene Batebe has said that government is focusing on the prudent operation and management of the sector.

Emphasis will also go to implementing the Public Finance Management Act to ensure that all revenues from oil and gas are directed towards infrastructure development.

This was highlighted in a meeting celebrating the longstanding Uganda-Norway cooperation in the energy sector.

Batebe, noted that the government's partnership with the Norwegian government in the oil and gas sector has been highly fruitful.

The partnership has hinged on four key areas, namely: revenues, resource management, environmental protection, and programme management.

The Royal Norwegian Ambassador, Anne Kristin Hermansen, believes that the Norwegian government has laid a solid foundation for Uganda to benefit from future oil revenues and ensure the population also reaps from the sector.

However, the Director of Environment, Health, and Safety at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Joseph Kobusheshe, said that despite the achievements realised through the cooperation with the Norwegian government, there are still gaps in the oil and gas sector that need to be addressed.