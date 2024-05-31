Uganda: Guns, Bread and Butter - New Makerere Study Looks At Uganda's Militarization

31 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

The human rights and peace center under the school of law Makerere University has launched a report on the militarization and development.

Speaking at the launch Dr. Zahara Nampewo one of the people behind this research says the purpose is to explore the nature and extent of militarization in Uganda.

Sectors like fisheries, land, forestry minerals and wildlife were among those focused on.

"The fisheries protection unity should only play a supportive role to existing civilian actors," says Dr. Nampewo.

The research that has taken four years to complete highlights the impact of the military presence in different sectors to Uganda's development.

Dr. Sylvie Namwese a lecturer under the department of law and jurisprudence who contributed to the research too says militarization cripples sectors creating a cycle of un development.

But is militarization bad? Some say the question is the intention however in many instances it has created insecurity.

This research was conducted in partnership with center for resolution of international conflict and university of Copenhagen

