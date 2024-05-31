Uganda: Lango Paramount Chief Moves to Forge New Alliance With Muslim Supreme Council

The Lango Paramount Chief, Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, known as Wonyci, has expressed his unwavering commitment to collaborate with the Muslim community in order to foster economic growth and prosperity.

During a courtesy visit to the office of Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Headquarters in Old Kampala, Chief Okune conveyed his intentions to establish a fruitful partnership with religious institutions that serve as the spiritual home for the majority of his subjects.

In his meeting with the Mufti, Chief Okune emphasized, "Lango does not stand in opposition to Islam. We aim to embark on a new journey of cooperation, jointly engaging in transformative social programs within our communities."

Chief Okune underscored his primary responsibilities, which include unifying the Langi tribe, the fifth-largest ethnic group in Uganda, and preserving their cultural heritage, including their language.

The Speaker of the Lango Clans Council, Mr. Willy Omodo Omodo, provided the Mufti with an overview of the Lango Chiefdom's hierarchical structure, noting that it is currently experiencing significant population growth.

Mr. Omodo Omodo also extended a personal invitation to the enthronement ceremony of Chief Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, scheduled for November of this year.

The Mufti warmly welcomed the delegation and briefly recounted the historical presence of Islam and Christianity in the region.

He acknowledged that many African cultures inherently possess commendable moral values and firmly reject all forms of vice.

"Preserving such values, which are in harmony with our religious beliefs, requires collective efforts," observed Mubaje.

Both parties engaged in extensive discussions concerning prospective collaborations in various areas of development.