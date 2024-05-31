Africa: GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024 Second Edition Grand Opening Convening the Continent's Most Influential Tech experts, Government leaders, Innovators, and Investors

Three-day exhibition and conference taking place from 29-31 May in Marrakech, Morocco, set the spotlight on the region’s digital future and tech opportunities

Marrakech, Morocco: GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024, the continent’s largest and most verified tech and start-up event, has begun this Wednesday (29 May) addressing Africa’s digital opportunities and economic growth with an extensive three-day programme bringing together some of the most influential tech experts, pioneering innovators, policy-makers, government leaders, and investors.

Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, under the authority of the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, and in partnership with the Digital Development Agency (ADD), GITEX AFRICA Morocco is organised by KAOUN International, the overseas affiliated company of the Dubai World Trade Centre and organiser of GITEX, the world largest tech event brand.

His Excellency Aziz Akhannouch, Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, presided over the opening ceremony of the show running until 31 May, welcoming over 1,400 exhibiting tech enterprises and start-ups, 350-plus leading investors, more than 600 conference speakers, and 100 government entities, while convening tens of thousands of attendees from 130-plus countries.

H.E. Aziz Akhannouch joined the main stage of the most awaited event with dignitaries and ministers from across Africa and the world at the inauguration ceremony, including H.E Dr Ghita Mezzour, Minister of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform; H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai Authority; Mr. Chakib Alj, the President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM); Mr. Sidi Mohammed Drissi Melyani, the General Director of the Moroccan Digital Development Agency; Mr. Lacina Kone, CEO of Smart Africa; and Ms. Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, GITEX AFRICA Morocco’s organiser.

During his speech, the Head of Government highlighted the role of tech and innovation to promote important alliances for the future of the continent: “Digital transformation is not just a technological ‘luxury,’ but an essential driver for strengthening cooperation between African countries. It offers concrete solutions to the challenges facing the continent, stimulates sustainable development, and creates a favorable environment for deepening integration between African countries.

“Adopting and promoting this transformation is therefore of utmost importance to realize Africa's full potential in the 21st century. In this regard, the GITEX AFRICA exhibition constitutes a privileged platform to discuss the main catalysts enabling the African continent to position itself as a consumer and producer of digital technologies,” added His Excellency.

Sharing a similar sentiment, the Director General of Digital Dubai Authority, H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, said: “The Kingdom of Morocco and the UAE have chosen the path of the digital revolution and formulated their choices based on the interest of the human being within the framework of sustainable development. Based on the digital transformation process we, in Dubai, have implemented since the turn of the millennium, we view the Moroccan experience with admiration and appreciation, especially in the field of strengthening regional and international cooperation and building bridges to replace narrow borders.

“This confirms that the world today has become a small village and that the battle for sustainable development is our battle. Individual achievements, no matter how successful they may be, remain incomplete if they do not belong to all as the world today is interconnected in a way never seen before,” added Al Mansoori.

For her part, H.E Dr Ghita Mezzour, Minister of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, emphasized the outstanding growth in the number of startups in Morocco and Africa, hundreds of them exhibiting at GITEX AFRICA Morocco 2024: “Over the past year we've seen the rise of many start-ups in Morocco and Africa overall, and I'm proud to see many of them represented here today. And that's no surprise since a lot has happened in the world of technology since last year.”

Her Excellency also mentioned the importance of AI tech in Africa to transform the region’s economy and address the continent’s challenges: “I will let you imagine how our economies and lives will look like in the next few years. Sustaining the growth of Africa as a technology and AI powerhouse is key to the continent's industrialization and growth and for job creation in a continent whose population will double by 2050. 50% of Africans will be under 25-year-old by then.”

Mr. Sidi Mohammed Drissi Melyani, Director General of the Digital Development Agency highlighted the importance of private and public sectors to accelerate digital transformation, saying: “The organization of the second edition of the GITEX AFRICA Morocco by our country is a valuable opportunity to recognize the considerable efforts made by all digital development actors, whether they are from ministerial sectors, public organizations, or private sector entities. This technological revolution, in which all ecosystems with their various specialties are actively participating, demonstrates how greatly our country values the integration of technology and digitalization into the services offered.”

GITEX AFRICA Morocco fostering the tech industry in the last frontier of global growth

Addressing the audience, the organizer of GITEX AFRICA Morocco, Trixie Lohmirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, celebrated the accelerated growth of the African landmark event: “ One year later, as we gather here, GITEX AFRICA has doubled in size. We now occupy 20 halls. GITEX AFRICA in Morocco is not only the largest tech and startup show in Africa, but it is also now comparable to, if not larger than, some of the biggest and most renowned tech and startup shows in Europe. GITEX AFRICA, with Morocco, has transcended continents.

“If we had asked ChatGPT two years ago if we could create the largest tech and startup show ever in Africa, with all the algorithms at our disposal, I'm not sure it would have predicted our success today. They say Africa is the last frontier of global growth, and with the advent of AI, the opportunities and impact on Africa are boundless. We promise you that the opportunities here are limitless, “ concluded LohMirmand.

GITEX AFRICA Morocco will run until May 31, in Marrakech, delivering 280-plus hours of immersive content, including thought-provoking panel discussions, exclusive sessions, and keynote speeches from some of the most powerful names in tech. The exhibition will also showcase the latest developments from tech giants, unicorns, start-ups and scale-ups in Africa. More information is available at www.gitexafrica.com.

