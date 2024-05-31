South Africa: TotalEnergies Will Destroy Our Livelihoods Say Small Scale Fishers

31 May 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Liezl Human

South African fishers joined a picket outside the company's AGM in France last week

Small-scale fishers have said that they don't want TotalEnergies' oil and gas exploration off the South African coasts. Fishers joined environmental civil society organisation Green Connection in France last week to picket outside TotalEnergies' Annual General Meeting at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

Returning from the picket, Sifiso Ntsunguzi, a small-scale fisher from Port St. Johns in the Eastern Cape, says TotalEnergies oil and gas exploration will destroy their livelihoods.

"We will lose all our fish we get for ourselves and to feed our families," he said.

Life has already become harder in Port St. Johns following heavy flooding which left many people homeless last year.

"Everything was demolished, the town was flooded. Homes were flooded. Roads were washed away. The mountain pass washed down. It has had a big impact," said Ntsunguzi. He believes the flooding was worsened by climate change.

TotalEnergies' exploration plans include offshore sites between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas (Block 5/6/7), on the West Coast between Kleinsee and Saldanha Bay in the Deep Water Orange Basin, and also off the South-West Coast between Mossel Bay and Cape St. Francis in the Eastern Cape. In March, it acquired stakes in Block 3B/4B close to the Deep Water Orange Basin, expanding its presence on the West Coast.

The company has committed to reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement - net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but says gas forms part of the just transition as "a transition fuel, in particular as a replacement for coal", according to its latest climate report. Previously, the company has also said that shifting from coal to gas for electricity generation will halve CO2 emissions and reduce air pollution.

But the Green Connection has called on TotalEnergies to move away from fossil fuels completely, saying that it threatens the livelihoods of fishing communities "whose economic wellbeing is jeopardised" by these projects.

In a statement, Green Connection strategic lead Liziwe McDaid said, "Companies like TotalEnergies must be held accountable and cannot continue prioritising profits over people and the planet."

The Green Connection, along with environmental organisation Natural Justice, has also taken the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, and the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy to the Western Cape High Court over environmental authorisation granted to TotalEnergies for exploration between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.

TotalEnergies acknowledged GroundUp's queries but did not respond.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.