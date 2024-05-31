South Africa: It's Now Time for South Africa to Take Zuma's Mk Party Seriously

30 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

At time of writing it is simply too early for concrete election predictions, but one outcome emerging pretty clearly is that Jacob Zuma's MK party is a political player that cannot be ignored.

From virtually the moment of its inception in December 2023, the uMkhonto Wesizwe party launched by former president Jacob Zuma has been embroiled in chaos.

There have been legal disputes centering on copyright issues around the party name. There have been legal disputes relating to the eligibility of Zuma to be elected to the National Assembly. There have been legal disputes relating to the battle for supremacy between Zuma and the man at one stage declared to be party leader, Jabulani Khumalo, who has now been ousted.

As things stand, the day after voting, it is still totally unclear who actually leads this party, who they would send to Parliament, or who they might put forward as provincial premier candidates.

The role of a figure like Duduzile Zuma -- Jacob Zuma's daughter, whose video footage suggests requires an isiZulu translator to address party events -- is also ambiguous. And her apparent lack of ease in the language is relevant, because the MK party has been branded by some as "ANC yamaZulu", or "ANC of the Zulu people": namely, a fundamentally Zulu-interest breakaway.

The levels of disarray around this political outfit, together with its distressingly anti-constitutional outlook, have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.