Ethiopia: Women Representatives Optimistic for Nat'l Dialogue Serving Their Best Inter

31 May 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By ADDIS ABABA

BETELHEM BEDLU — Women representatives that are taking part in the agenda gathering consultation phase have expressed their optimism that the National Dialogue could bring immense benefits for fellow sisters who are the primary victims of unrest.

Accordingly, Meseret Kibiret, representing women at the consultation, told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the dialogue is the best solution to resolve differences. Thus, the National Dialogue would play a significant role in addressing the longstanding differences that have been passed from generation to generation. "Not only is it vital for resolving challenges but the National Dialogue would play a major role in bringing lasting peace to Ethiopia which could help the nation to focus on its development journey."

Another women representative, Ajaiba Mohammed, indicated that the National Dialogue would create a better Ethiopia for citizens from all walks of life.

Emphasizing that women are amongst the most vulnerable segment of the society during insecurities, she stressed that the National Dialogue has created a platform for people with differences to solve their issues through dialogue thereby creating a better country.

Ajaiba further urged representatives to exert utmost effort towards the successful realization of the dialogue and meet its major goals.

Yealemzewed Tilahun, another women representative, stated that women have remained the major victims of instability. Thus, the National Dialogue would bring lasting solutions to challenges that Ethiopia has been facing.

"As women take the majority of the responsibility in looking after families and spouses, they have a better chance of shaping their significant others as well as children. Thus, involving women in the National Dialogue and solving the challenges they face would bring significant outcomes for the nation."

In order to put an end to the challenges that most women across the country are encountering, the dialogue would have an immense role, she stressed.

For Getenesh Belehu, the National Dialogue would solve the major constraints that women are encountering. Women have been subjected to several challenges during instability as well as were forced to leave their villages. Hence, the National Dialogue would allow bringing lasting peace which could end the sufferings of most women across the country.

"Women could only be safe when Ethiopia ensured peace and stability. Therefore, women need to play an active role in each process that would enable the dialogue to meet its expectations," she remarked.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.