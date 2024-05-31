Ethiopia: Women Representatives Optimistic for Nat'l Dialogue Serving Their Best Inter

BETELHEM BEDLU — Women representatives that are taking part in the agenda gathering consultation phase have expressed their optimism that the National Dialogue could bring immense benefits for fellow sisters who are the primary victims of unrest.

Accordingly, Meseret Kibiret, representing women at the consultation, told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the dialogue is the best solution to resolve differences. Thus, the National Dialogue would play a significant role in addressing the longstanding differences that have been passed from generation to generation. "Not only is it vital for resolving challenges but the National Dialogue would play a major role in bringing lasting peace to Ethiopia which could help the nation to focus on its development journey."

Another women representative, Ajaiba Mohammed, indicated that the National Dialogue would create a better Ethiopia for citizens from all walks of life.

Emphasizing that women are amongst the most vulnerable segment of the society during insecurities, she stressed that the National Dialogue has created a platform for people with differences to solve their issues through dialogue thereby creating a better country.

Ajaiba further urged representatives to exert utmost effort towards the successful realization of the dialogue and meet its major goals.

Yealemzewed Tilahun, another women representative, stated that women have remained the major victims of instability. Thus, the National Dialogue would bring lasting solutions to challenges that Ethiopia has been facing.

"As women take the majority of the responsibility in looking after families and spouses, they have a better chance of shaping their significant others as well as children. Thus, involving women in the National Dialogue and solving the challenges they face would bring significant outcomes for the nation."

In order to put an end to the challenges that most women across the country are encountering, the dialogue would have an immense role, she stressed.

For Getenesh Belehu, the National Dialogue would solve the major constraints that women are encountering. Women have been subjected to several challenges during instability as well as were forced to leave their villages. Hence, the National Dialogue would allow bringing lasting peace which could end the sufferings of most women across the country.

"Women could only be safe when Ethiopia ensured peace and stability. Therefore, women need to play an active role in each process that would enable the dialogue to meet its expectations," she remarked.