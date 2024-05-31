Ethiopia: Mofa Underscores Solidarity to Ensure Nat'l Interest

ADDIS ABABA — Solidarity should become a priority issue to complete Abbay Dam and ensure Ethiopia's holistic interests, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Birtukan Ayano made the above remark last Wednesday during the launching ceremony of an online fundraising webpage called "itsmydam.com" and application platforms developed by the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) poised to collect sustainable donations for the construction of Abbay Dam.

On the occasion, the State Minister underlined that there is a need to replicate Ethiopia's victory in the Battle of Adwa by constructing the Abbay Dam with joined hands as it brings diplomatic and economic power to the country.

The Diaspora community has been contributing financial and diplomatic support since the commencement of the construction of the grand project, she said, adding that they have contributed 50 million USD and combated wrong accusations on Ethiopia during the past 13 years.

The Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of the Abbay Dam Director General Aregawi Berhe (PhD) on his part said that some 19 billion Birr was collected to the project until March of this fiscal year.

"In addition to the financial contribution, the Diaspora Community has been providing knowledge, energy, and moral support to the realization of Abbay dam," he noted.

CBE's President Abie Sano expressed that the bank is still providing the major share of finance to the mega project through foreign exchange provision, bond purchase, and direct donations.

Supporting the above rationale, Ethiopia Diaspora Service Deputy Director General, Belayneh Aknaw on his part said that the Diaspora community has been contributing finance and knowledge among others.

"Among others, absence of adequate support, alternative remittances, information gap, power interruption, and lack of coordination are serious challenges, which hindered to realizing the Diaspora community's involvement in their home country's agendas in the past over many years. However, itsmaydam.com remittance platform would overwhelm such problem and ease the process," he noted.

Furthermore, Dam's CEO, Kifele Horo (Eng.) briefed the current status of the construction of the grand project while underscoring the need to acquire 850 million USD to finalize the project.