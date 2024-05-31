Ethiopia Needs Strategic Partners to Build Key Infrastructure - DPM

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia needs dependable partners to build its key infrastructure, provide affordable housing to its citizens and use better construction technologies, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh made the above remark yesterday while inaugurating the Second International Construction Exhibition (Big 5 Construction Ethiopia) organized at the Millennium Hall under the theme "Let's build Ethiopia!"

Temesegen also stated that the Homegrown Economic Reform Second Phase has given prime attention to the construction sector. The construction industry accounts for 21 % of the national gross domestic product.

He pointed out that the construction of railways, roads and other infrastructure, creation of power supply and facilities, establishment of industrial parks and special economic zones are among the areas that have been given due attention.

In Ethiopia, the construction sector has become a major driver of the economy through infrastructure construction, employment opportunities and innovation.

In terms of infrastructure construction, consolidated activities are underway to increase Ethiopia's construction coverage from the current 166,000 kilometers to 246,000 kilometers. Also, some 2.2 million people have been created in the construction sector every year.

The Deputy Premier recalled that the government has made various policy and tax incentives to enhance the potential of the construction sector. Jobs that have been done in attracting investment and supporting the development in the construction sector will continue.

Actors in the field, manufacturers, idea generators and experts who are shaping the construction industry of the future are participating in the international exhibition organized in Ethiopia.

According to Temsegen, the construction exhibition will create new collaborations and strengthen bilateral relations, as well as create lasting friendships in the sector.

Urban and Infrastructure Minister Chaltu Sani said that the construction industry is multi-stakeholder and resource-intensive. It is necessary to work in cooperation with developed countries to make the sector effective and efficient. "In this regard, the exhibition will help to do better work by bringing the technological capabilities and experience of other countries."

The Minister further highlighted that the organization of the exhibition in Ethiopia will also help to stimulate the construction industry, introduce the main actors of the sector to each other and develop a culture of working together.

Sideline events will be held to support the construction sector with knowledge, research and modern technology.

Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie, Education Minister Birhanu Nega (Professor), Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil and various ministers were present at the opening of the exhibition.

Participants from Türkiye, China, Italy, Kenya and other countries are taking part in the exhibition that is being held at the Millennium Hall. The exhibition will end tomorrow.