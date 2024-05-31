Somalia: The Somali Foreign Minister Condemns the Actions of Ethiopia and Its Travel Interventions

Bijing, May 30, 2024 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Ahmed Maalam Faqi Ahmed, today, Thursday, participated in the tenth Ministerial Meeting of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum, which started this morning in the Chinese capital, Beijing in the presence of the President of the People's Republic of China, His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Highness Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Republic of Tunisia, His Excellency Mr Qais Saeed, and Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of the Government of the Libyan National Unity The country of Mr. Abdul Hamid Al-Dabiba.

Foreign Minister Ahmed Faqi delivered a powerful speech at the ministerial meeting, emphasizing the deep historical, cultural, intellectual and trade relations between China and the Arab world. The Minister highlighted the role of Somalia as the first country in East Africa to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and reaffirmed the commitment of Somalia to strengthen cooperation with China. He emphasized the importance of this partnership to achieve common economic benefits, emphasizing Somalia's steadfast support for the principle of One China, recognizing Taiwan as an integral part of China and stressing the necessity to respect China's sovereignty and political independence.

The minister called for the implementation of the results of the Chinese Arab Summit and the Riyadh Declaration, stressing its ability to promote economic and investment cooperation. He pointed out the crucial role that economic blocks play in facing global challenges such as the food crisis, emphasizing that no country can effectively address these issues in isolation. Joint efforts are essential to achieve economic integration and optimal utilization of resources to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

In order to strengthen Sino-Arab relations, the Minister identified the main areas of focus. The Chinese Belt and Road Initiative was highlighted as a transformational opportunity, advocating for its alignment with Arab development strategies to enhance infrastructure projects, trade corridors and economic integration. In addition, he pointed out the rich cultural heritage of China and the Arab world, and suggested initiatives in academic, technological, cultural and tourism exchanges to strengthen these relations. In the face of challenges such as climate change, environmental sustainability, terrorism, and pandemics, he has called for strong cooperation within international organizations and multilateral mechanisms to leverage on collective strength to achieve concrete progress.

Minister Ahmed Faqi also condemned Ethiopia's attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Somalia through an illegal memorandum of understanding with one of the Somali regions. He described this as part of Ethiopia's historical ambition to reach a seaport in the territory of Somalia (Northwest Somalia), stating that such acts violate the sovereignty of Somalia and disturbs the stability of the region. Beware that these moves threaten Arab, regional and international security.

In an exhibition highlighting Somalia's dedication to achieving peace, development and combating terrorism, the minister pointed out important achievements, including the liberation of over 70% of the country from terrorist movements, progress in debt waiver, constitutional reforms, national reconciliation, and the provision of social services. I reaffirmed the determination of Somalia to continue these efforts to overcome the current challenges.

Minister Ahmed Maalem Faqi called for investment in vital sectors in Somalia, including animal husbandry, agriculture, fisheries and renewable energy. They welcome Arab and Chinese companies and financial institutions to explore the promising opportunities in the Somali markets, pledging to provide the necessary facilities and remove obstacles to promoting progress and prosperity.

The minister expressed his deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Palestine, condemned the Israeli aggression and genocide against the Palestinian people. He reiterated the importance of Arab and international support to tackle these violations, reiterated Somalia's support for the Arab Peace Initiative and all efforts to secure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, called for a ceasefire, provision of international protection for civilians, the provision of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Gaza.