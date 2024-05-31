Kenya: President Ruto Invited to Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland - Mudavadi

Nairobi — Kenya is among the countries invited to participate in the upcoming summit aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Switzerland.

The "Summit on Peace in Ukraine," set for June 15-16, will address the ongoing conflict that has persisted for over 800 days.

The Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS), Musalia Mudavadi, disclosed on Friday that President William Ruto had been invited to the two-day event along with other Heads of State and government, stating that the invitation will be given "due consideration."

"The PCS and CS noted the importance of the summit and informed that the invitation will be given due consideration," Mudavadi's office said after his meeting with the European Union delegation in Kenya, led by Ambassador Henriette Geiger, at his Railway Headquarters office in Nairobi.

The Office of the PCS stated that the summit aims to provide a platform for high-level discussions on critical global issues, including nuclear security, food security, freedom of navigation, and humanitarian concerns.

Additionally, the summit seeks to establish a shared understanding at the highest political level for a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine, in line with the United Nations Charter.

The Office of the PCS further indicated that the delegates will initiate the peace process by discussing, for the first time at the highest political level, a roadmap for involving both parties in the peace process.

Mudavadi reiterated Kenya's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic dialogue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to join the summit and not allow the UN Charter from being "burned."

He claimed that 80 countries have already confirmed their attendance.

"I am appealing to the leaders of the world who are still outside the global efforts of the global peace summit. To President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China, we do not want the UN Charter to be burned, and I hope you don't want to either," Zelenskyy said.