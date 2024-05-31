Namibia: Produce Food Locally - NNN

Okongo — Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has said she is encouraged by young people interested in agriculture, unlike in the past, when agriculture was seen as dirty work that was reserved for the elderly and the uneducated.

She urged young Namibians to produce food that can be sold in local retail outlets.

"We have so many impressive malls in the country, but that is not development. Development is when food that is being sold in those malls is produced locally," she noted. She indicated that that is what should be aimed for; otherwise, Namibians will continue to create jobs in other countries where those goods are being processed.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks at the official opening of the fourth annual Omaludi Agricultural Festival, which kicked off on Monday in Okongo.

"While our government expands agricultural services to our farmers and our communities, I appeal to individuals and communities to embrace a culture of hard work and proper planning, to enable them to achieve the required outputs," she appealed.

The VP further said she wants to see

an increase in the number of graduates in the field of agriculture at institutions of higher learning. "The mission of the government is to empower the youth and widen their space to bring out their full potential, to become job creators, and provide quality service delivery," she said.

She added that agriculture will remain one of the most important sectors of the economy, especially when more than 80% of the people in the country depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.

"Therefore, we must encourage our youth to study agriculture as a subject right from the secondary up to the tertiary level."

It is only through this way that our country can have adequate human resources capacity to improve food production for food security and nutrition for our people and reduce food imports from other countries, said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The VP also lauded the Rani Group of companies managing director, Ali Dharani who promised to bring their retail to Okongo and that 70% of the goods to be sold in their shops will be locally produced.

Meanwhile, Ohangwena governor Sebastian Ndeitunga said they welcomed the recent statement by President Nangolo Mbumba that people importing mahangu for self-consumption from neighbouring Angola to mitigate the impact of drought should be given preferential treatment.

"We also kindly request that the same treatment be given to those importing groundnuts and beans for the same purpose. "Likewise, we also appeal to those who are fortunate enough to have produced enough mahangu and other basic foodstuffs not to take advantage of the drought situation to charge exorbitant prices," he requested.

The governor added that anyone who has surplus food should share it with fellow citizens who are in dire need to ensure that no one dies of hunger in our country.

Ndeitunga said times of hunger, droughts, and emergencies have required solidarity and ubuntu since time immemorial. -vkaapanda@nepc.com.na