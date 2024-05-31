Namibia: Lgbtqi+ Rights - Political Parties Remain Mum

As Namibia approaches the 2024 general elections, political parties have turned a blind eye to the increasingly topical issue of protecting the rights and dignity of sexual minorities.

Gender and LGBTQI+ activists have recently challenged all political parties to pronounce themselves on the issue of LGBTQI+ rights, specifically the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Activists in an article published by New Era recently challenged all political parties displaying an openness and willingness to include LGBTQI+ members within their parties, and to support human rights for queer persons in Namibia.

A study of the parties' manifestos and pronouncements of party officials shows that although some political parties include commitments to address women's or gender issues in their manifestos and constitutions, none of the parties explicitly stated their commitment to promote human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transexual, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) persons. While often making statements on issues in the public eye, local political parties' past election manifestos and internal policies remain largely quiet on the rights of queer people, and how that party would ensure that Namibians, regardless of their sexual orientation, enjoy protection.

LGBTQI+ demands

Activist and former Mr Gay Namibia Wendelinus Hamutenya demands that when political parties are considering a 'gender balance' in party structures, they should take into account the need to be inclusive of gender diversity by including LGBTQI+ persons.

He argued that gender balance should not be seen as being only "women-friendly", and space should be provided for the representation of LGBTQI+ members within parties.

"Many of the current electoral manifestos only mention gender with regards to women, and none specifically speaks to human rights for LGBTQI+ people," he maintained.

Hamutenya argued that political parties should reach out to LGBTQI+ organisations within their constituencies to ensure that these issues are raised and addressed in manifestos as well as policy documents.

In addition, human rights for LGBTQI+ persons should be mainstreamed throughout all other policy documents within parties.

"Political parties must be clear in their support of gay rights. We have a right to live and love like all citizens in Namibia, free from harassment, fear and threats. Let these parties stand up and be counted. They can start by appointing gays in their structures! They should also consult the LGBTQI+ community on issues which affect us, and how to find mutually-beneficial solutions," he continued.

Sharing similar sentiments, human rights' activist Des Haman, who heads the Khaibasen Community Project, stated that Namibian political parties failed the LGBTQI+ community by excluding them from their party manifestos.

"We have been used for many years as voting cows by leaders. Often, we are the ones walking barefoot without water to campaign for these leaders, but when they are voted into power, they turn against us.

Political leaders, parties and churches have been shaking the jar for far too long to turn families against each other, to instil hate in our communities. I believe and think that leaders are using LGBTQI+ people as scapegoats to cover up many other promises during campaigns that have never materialised," he argued.

Political parties

Swapo members and leaders have registered their anti- LGBTQI+ ire on various occasions, including the recent tabling of a private member's Bill to reverse the decision by the Supreme Court to accept same-sex marriages solemnised outside the country.

Swapo stalwart Jerry Ekandjo's private member's Bill sailed through both Houses of Parliament, but has not been signed yet by late president Hage Geingob or his successor Nangolo Mbumba.

Ekandjo's Bill seeks to insert changes in the precise definition of the term 'spouse', which aligns with Namibia's existing definition of marriage. In the Marriage Amendment Bill (2023), Section 1 (b), the definition of spouse "wherever it occurs in this and any other legislation, means a partner in a marriage between persons of the opposite sex."

Recently, Swapo lawmaker and deputy works minister Veikko Nekundi condemned gay marriage during a party campaign event held at Etayi in the Omusati region. He was quoted as saying "Namibia's hard-fought struggle and subsequent independence were not meant to create fertile grounds to advocate gay rights".

PDM

Namibia's official opposition, the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), has not yet made a collective pronouncement on the recognition of these rights in Namibia.

Party leader McHenry Venaani recently told a local English daily that while his party does not support or condone same-sex marriage in Namibia, it supports the rights of LGBTQI+ Namibians.

"We will continue to fight for their rights," he added.

In their 2019 election manifesto under the section 'gender equality and a dignified and fair system', the PDM reiterates the importance of achieving "true and meaningful gender equality", and commits to establishing a task team on LGBTQI+ as an "area of new focus".

Furthermore, various members of the PDM have been speaking in support of gay rights. In 2019, PDM Member of Parliament Elma Dienda declared that "it is a matter of choice who you want to have sex with. If women want to sleep with other women, let it be their choice. If men want to sleep with other men, let it be their choice".

She further demonstrated her support for LGBTQI+ rights when she moved for an amendment of Section 3 of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, which deliberately excluded protection for people in same-sex relationships.

The PDM has evidently vocalised its support for the LGBTQI+ community in Namibia, and believes in equality for all, as stances adopted in the party's policies indicate.

Nudo

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) has refused to comment on the matter. In an interview with New Era, Nudo president and Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Esther Utjiua Muinjangue had this to say: "That one is easier because as a party, we have not really expressed ourselves on that. So, I don't think I will have any response to that question at the moment". Party secretary general Joseph Kauandenge refused outright to comment.

LPM

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) maintained that the party recognised LGBTQI+ rights as human rights.

"The LPM believes in restoring the dignity of Namibians; with the noted clear discrimination members of this community face. Therefore, we stand on the stance

that LGBTQI+ should enjoy the liberties that the country awards them. They should be able to exist and not be discriminated against, especially when it comes to opportunities, interaction with State entities such as police or health professionals, and generally that they shouldn't be harmed or killed on the basis of their orientation," said LPM spokesperson Lifalaza Simataa.

Asked whether the party will support same-sex marriage, he said "we believe for organic change to occur, the status quo needs to alter first. Once that is changed, then

we can consider legalising same-sex marriages."

Independent presidential candidate Ally Angula made it categorically clear that she will not support same-sex marriages under her governance, if voted into power in the upcoming election.

She said during an interview with a local radio station that a person should be identified as a man or woman.

"My understanding is, in a homosexual relationship, you will have somebody who fulfils the role of a man, and you will have somebody who will fulfil the role of what you will ordinarily have as a female," the accountant-cum-politician said.

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) spokesperson Imms Nashinge and the United Democratic Front (UDF)'s Sebastiaan !Gobs refused to pronounce their parties' views on the matter.