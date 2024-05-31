Namibia: Nama Cultural Festival Kicks Off

31 May 2024
New Era (Windhoek)

Keetmanshoop — The fifth annual edition of the Nama Cultural Festival kicked off at the Westdene Stadium in Keetmanshoop yesterday, and will end on Sunday.

Spokesperson of the festival committee Antonio Stuurmann told Nampa on Wednesday the committee was ready to host what he termed the biggest cultural event on the Nama calendar in southern Africa.

He reiterated that the festival is a premier platform where Nama people from all over come together to celebrate their distinctly rich cultural heritage under a unified umbrella as Nama people regardless of tribe, clan, religious or political affiliation.

He said the festival is extremely important, as it creates a platform where the people's indigenous language and culture can be celebrated and preserved, noting that it also engenders unity and social cohesion within the broader community.

"The event presents a powerful platform where we can showcase every element of who we are as Nama people in terms of our traditions, history, culture, norms and practices. It is especially important for the organisers to create space of learning - where the young and old can exchange ideas, and young people are motivated to appreciate their own language and cultural background," he stressed.

The festival will be officially opened today and among other activities lined up are a cultural village, traditional games, panel discussions, football matches a gospel show.

Dances and stalls with traditional food, medicine and artefacts will also be on display. Stuurmann said the committee expects international guests, including cultural groups from South Africa and Botswana.

- Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.