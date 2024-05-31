Namibia: Nama Cultural Festival Kicks Off

Keetmanshoop — The fifth annual edition of the Nama Cultural Festival kicked off at the Westdene Stadium in Keetmanshoop yesterday, and will end on Sunday.

Spokesperson of the festival committee Antonio Stuurmann told Nampa on Wednesday the committee was ready to host what he termed the biggest cultural event on the Nama calendar in southern Africa.

He reiterated that the festival is a premier platform where Nama people from all over come together to celebrate their distinctly rich cultural heritage under a unified umbrella as Nama people regardless of tribe, clan, religious or political affiliation.

He said the festival is extremely important, as it creates a platform where the people's indigenous language and culture can be celebrated and preserved, noting that it also engenders unity and social cohesion within the broader community.

"The event presents a powerful platform where we can showcase every element of who we are as Nama people in terms of our traditions, history, culture, norms and practices. It is especially important for the organisers to create space of learning - where the young and old can exchange ideas, and young people are motivated to appreciate their own language and cultural background," he stressed.

The festival will be officially opened today and among other activities lined up are a cultural village, traditional games, panel discussions, football matches a gospel show.

Dances and stalls with traditional food, medicine and artefacts will also be on display. Stuurmann said the committee expects international guests, including cultural groups from South Africa and Botswana.

