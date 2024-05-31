Zimbabwe: Neville Mutsvangwa Out On U.S.$1 000 Bail

The son of top Zanu PF politicians Christopher and Monica Mutsvangwa, Neville has been granted bail by the High Court.

Mutsvangwa was granted US$1 000 bail by Justice Rodgers Manyangadze alongside his suspected accomplices Ellis Majachani and Simbarase Tichingana.

The judge said the magistrate erred in denying the trio bail when compelling reasons were given by the State to justify their continued detention.

"Bail has been granted. We are happy that we have good news to deliver to him," said his lawyer Josephine Sande after the ruling was handed down.

The three were arrested for dealing in foreign currency after a raid was conducted at Mutsvangwa's Mumba Money company offices and his residence.

They also face money laundering charges and they all deny the allegations.

Mutsvangwa and accomplices were initially denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

They mounted an appeal which was initially heard by Justice Esther Muremba who later recused herself citing personal reasons.

The matter was later handed to Manyangadze.