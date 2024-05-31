Zimbabwe: Neville Mutsvangwa Out On U.S.$1 000 Bail

31 May 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

The son of top Zanu PF politicians Christopher and Monica Mutsvangwa, Neville has been granted bail by the High Court.

Mutsvangwa was granted US$1 000 bail by Justice Rodgers Manyangadze alongside his suspected accomplices Ellis Majachani and Simbarase Tichingana.

The judge said the magistrate erred in denying the trio bail when compelling reasons were given by the State to justify their continued detention.

"Bail has been granted. We are happy that we have good news to deliver to him," said his lawyer Josephine Sande after the ruling was handed down.

The three were arrested for dealing in foreign currency after a raid was conducted at Mutsvangwa's Mumba Money company offices and his residence.

They also face money laundering charges and they all deny the allegations.

Mutsvangwa and accomplices were initially denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

They mounted an appeal which was initially heard by Justice Esther Muremba who later recused herself citing personal reasons.

The matter was later handed to Manyangadze.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.