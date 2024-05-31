Namibia: Angola Rescues Northern Livestock Farmers

Okongo — The Angolan government has extended a helping hand to accommodate Namibian livestock farmers by providing grazing land.

Ohangwena governor Sebastian Ndeitunga applauded the Angolan government during the Omauludi Agricultural Festival on Wednesday where he announced the development.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Angolan government for their, understanding and support, particularly in accommodating our farmers grazing in Angola, who have been impacted by the ongoing drought," he said.

Hundreds of Namibian communal farmers who crossed the border into Angola in search of pastures for their livestock last year were asked to leave and apply for permits as Angola clamped down on illegal cattle herders in their country. This came as Namibian cattle farmers were struggling in the face of drought.

Some farmers were forced to sell livestock due to inconsistent rainfall and vegetation losses, while others let their herds graze at dumpsites, and others went as far as feeding livestock cardboard to ensure they didn't succumb to hunger.

Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah undertook a goodwill mission to Angola in February, where she and ambassador Teté António, the minister of external relations of Angola, agreed to allow Namibian farmers and their livestock back into Angola.

The two leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and concern, including agreeing that Namibian farmers graze their cattle in the southern parts of Angola, and reaffirming the importance of peaceful co-existence and good neighbourliness along the common border.

The leaders emphasised that the bilateral agreement on the movement of goods and people (signed in 1992) continues to be in force.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, the patron of the annual festival noted that agriculture is one of the government's priorities as it has the potential to create employment for thousands of Namibians and ensure food security.

Agriculture contributes over 4% to the gross domestic product, with livestock farming comprising approximately two-thirds of agricultural production.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that the government is working on special subsidies for agriculture, noting there are also opportunities whereby financial institutions such as Agribank made financial resources available to those who needed support.

During the opening of the festival, she said the government has constructed abattoirs in the northern regions, such as Omusati, Ohangwena and Kavango East to enable farmers to access the meat processing facilities.

"The idea is to create the market for the farmers in those areas,"

"It is thus vital to balance livestock and crop farming so that people can inject more money into the Namibian economy," she said.

"The primary objectives of this festival are to bolster the local economy, foster networking opportunities, and facilitate the marketing of a diverse range of products and services offered by our dedicated farmers, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises," she said.

Ndeitunga said some Namibian farmers grazing in Angola were showcasing their well-nourished oxen, underscoring the spirit of collaboration and unity that underpins the festival.

He added that that is a true reflection of African ubuntu.

During the festival the Aawambo, the majority ethnic tribe in the country, parade their livestock and determine which animal is the winner.

There are more than 90 exhibitors, including eight cattle herders, who participated in the cattle competition.

Although all participants receive N$1000 each, the overall winner will walk away with N$15 000, the second will get N$10 000, and the third placed gets N$5000.