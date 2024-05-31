Morocco, Japan Sign Cooperation Memorandum for Strengthened Partnership

Tokyo — Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Japan's counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, signed, here Friday, a Memorandum of Cooperation for a Strengthened Partnership between the two countries.

This Memorandum, which illustrates the quality and depth of relations between the two countries, marked in particular by the historical esteem ties between the Illustrious Royal Family and the Japanese Imperial Family, defines the main lines of future cooperation between Rabat and Tokyo.

The two countries reaffirm, in this document, their commitment to work together for the preservation of peace and international order, based on the principles and goals of the United Nations Charter, as well as on the principles of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

With regard to strengthening bilateral cooperation, the Memorandum identifies several priority areas of cooperation, notably economy and trade, food, fisheries, culture, scientific and technical research, space, as well as the fight against climate change effects and water resource management.

To implement these priority areas of cooperation, the document provides for holding regular meetings of joint commissions bringing together participants from all sectors concerned, as well as coordination meetings between the competent Moroccan authorities and representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Japan External Trade Organization, based in Morocco.

These concrete mechanisms will implement and jointly monitor the various projects that will emerge from this Memorandum.

With regard to cooperation at the multilateral level, the document provides for strengthening exchanges and coordination within the various international bodies on all topics of common interest.