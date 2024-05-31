Namibia: Tourism Frontline Workers Get Training

The Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) is conducting a two-day training workshop at Walvis Bay for frontline workers in the tourism industry to improve customer service standards.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, the training is held in collaboration with the Harold Pupkewitz Graduate School of Business (HP-GSB) at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

HP-GSB spokesperson Wency Ndjitaviua says the training had 55 participants who usually have first contact with visiting tourists and that it aimed to enhance customer service excellency in the tourism industry.

The participants included security guards, curio vendors, police officers, guides, shuttle drivers, petrol jockeys, as well as receptionists at guest houses and lodges.

"We brought together all the different role players in the industry . . . We also brought in the OvaHimba women selling their crafts in different places at Walvis Bay," Ndjitaviua says.

"The idea is to make them aware of how to engage tourists so they can give the tourists a good image of the country," she says.

This initiative follows a call from tourism stakeholders and is a a direct fulfilment of the NTB's mandate to equip the industry with the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance the tourist experience.

"By providing this training, the NTB aimed to bridge the gap between the high expectations of tourists and the reality of the services they receive, ultimately promoting a positive image of Namibia as a tourist destination," the statement says.

The next training will take place from 11 to 12 June at Hosea Kutako Airport.

"This training will target frontline staff at airports, emigration officials and the police, who are mostly the first point of contact for tourist when they enter Namibia. Therefore, it's crucial to ensure that they offer excellent customer service to create a positive experience for our tourist," says Ndjitaviua.

The Namibian police also launched a campaign to make Namibia a safer and more desirable destination for tourists.

Deputy commissioner Robert Grellmann told The Namibian last week that the idea is to raise awareness on safety issues with tourists at all points of entry into the country.

He said tourists often fell prey to "corrupt police", a practice the campaign aims to curb.